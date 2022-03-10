Alec Baldwin says he’s being targeted by certain Rust shooting lawsuits
Alec Baldwin has questioned the motives of some of the lawsuits filed against him following the Rust shooting calling them money motivated.
The actor, 63, accidentally discharged a prop gun on the set of the Western, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48, last October.
Several lawsuits have since been filed against the star, including one from the widow of Hutchins, Matt Hutchins, who has voiced his outrage that Baldwin refuses to take responsibility for his wife’s death.
While the Beetlejuice star didn’t name any names, he made his feelings crystal clear while speaking at the Boulder International Film Festival in Colorado over the weekend.
“From the beginning, from the moment this happened, everybody has put out — besides all the anguish and the suffering, horrible feelings we have and, of course, there are two victims and nobody else is a victim, so to speak — we have dealt with a situation where specific people are not as interested in finding out what really happened,” he said during the modurated event.
“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ “
“ ‘But we’re not gonna let that stop us from doing what we need to do in terms of litigation,’ “ Baldwin added. “Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing it for.”
