Fire marshalls will on standby when Ed Sheeran takes to the stage to open this year’s BRITs after he has vowed to deliver one of the “most explosive openings” in the award show’s history.

The Shivers hit-maker, 30, who is up for some of the biggest prizes this evening, reportedly intends to go all out with “no expense spared”.

A source told The Sun: “Ed will make one of the most explosive openings in Brit Awards history, with the help of some special guests. He wanted to make sure he returned to Britain’s biggest stage with a bang following the pandemic and no expense has been spared.

“Set between two electricity pylons moulded into the shape of the iconic Brit statuette, the stage will be littered with fire burning from waste paper bins and there will be a laser spectacular. Fire marshals have been posted everywhere backstage.

“Loads of amazingly talented dancers have been putting in the hours to rehearse for it because all of the pyrotechnics mean that one wrong move could result in disaster.

“Ed will also pay homage to London with a projection showing the city’s skyline, but with a dystopian edge with barbed wire and discarded shopping trolleys used as props. It will be unforgettable,” they added.

It sounds a tough act to follow for Adele, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Holly Humberstone, Dave, Little Simz, Anne-Marie and KSI, who will also be performing at the ceremony.

This year’s BRITs has gone gender neutral with the traditional best male and female categories scrapped with organisers saying the move is intented to celebrate artists “solely for their music”.

This means that contenders will now battle for artist of the year instead of male solo artist and female solo artist.

While best international artist of the year will be used in place of best international female, or male solo artist.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature four new awards, which will all be decided by public vote – alternative/rock act, hip hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The 42nd BRIT Awards hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, is taking place at London’s O2 Area and will be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm.