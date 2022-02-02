Adele has announced that she will be performing live at the BRIT Awards in London next week.

The Easy on Me hit-maker, 32, had originally been due to perform at the annual awards show via a video link from the US, but will instead be performing in person at London’s O2 Arena on February 8, where she is up for four gongs.

She also revealed that she will be appearing on the Graham Norton Show.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the songstress wrote: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

Referencing recent reports that her relationship with sports agen Rich Paul is on the rocks, she signed off by saying: “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele’s run of shows at Caesars Palace were due to begin on 21 January and continue until 16 April, but she posted a tearful video online the night before declaring “my show ain’t ready”.

The move devastated fans, who had shelled out between £700 to £9,000 plus, per ticket, which were like gold dust.

Not to mention the amount that they would have had to pay for hotel and travel expenses, plus, get time off work.

After receiving a backlash on social media, she didn’t attempt to cheer up some disappointed ticket holders by FaceTiming them.

While she blamed Covid-related delays and insisted that dates would be rescheduled, it appears that it’s not going to be a quick fix and fans haven’t been offered refunds.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Adele’s multi-million dollar set – rumoured to have included a $10k “lake” and a rig which would set the singer airborne – was seen “being hauled out of the Colosseum” shortly after she pulled the plug.

“This is a clear indication work on the show has stopped,” the publication said.

One thing’s for sure, she is certain to get a good grilling about it all by chat show host Norton.