Keith Urban has been drafted in to cover some of the gaps left by Adele after she pulled out of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

The country singer, 54, was already booked to perform at Caesar’s Palace on Memorial Day in the US after Adele’s Las Vegas residency was due to end, but the theatre has now penciled him in for several shows leading up to the date.

According to Variety, Urban – who is married to actress Nicole Kidman – will now perform on March 25, 26 and 30, as well as April 1 and 2, 2022; all dates which should have seen Adele take to the stage.

Urban’s star is hardly on the same level as Adele’s and their music styles are like chalk and cheese, so it’s unlikely to provide much comfort to fans who bought tickets to see the Easy on Me hit-maker perform and have been left seriously out of pocket after shelling out for travel and accommodation.

Adele took to social media last Thursday, the day before her three-month residency was due to begin, to pull the plug as she tearfully declared “my show ain’t ready”.

While she blamed Covid-related delays and insisted that dates would be rescheduled, it appears that it’s not going to be a quick fix.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Adele’s multi-million dollar set – rumoured to have included a $10k “lake” and a rig which would set the singer airborne – was “being hauled out of the Colosseum on Monday”.

“This is a clear indication work on the show has stopped,” the publication said.