Jesy Nelson working with Will.I.am on new music after debut solo single Boyz fiasco
Jesy Nelson is teaming up with Will.i.am on new music as she prepares to take a second stab at solo success.
The former Little Mix star, 30, failed to set the charts alight with her debut effort Boyz last year and was accused in the accompanying music video of blackfishing – when someone tries to emulate the appearance of being black or mixed-race for personal gain.
Undeterred, she’s currently back in the recording studio in Los Angeles with non other than the 46-year-old Black Eyed Peas star clearly hoping that he can help her to work some magic.
Uploading a slew of images to Instagram of them in the studio together, the Essex girl told her 8.5m followers: “Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill 🤍.”
Jesy sensationally quit girl band Little Mix in December 2020, announcing her solo ambitions just six months later.
Since then, remaining members Perrie Edwards, 28, Jade Thirlwall, 29, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, have announced their intention to go on hiatus later this year.
Leigh-Anne recently signed a solo deal with Warner Music and the other girls are expected to follow suit.
The group was originally formed on UK talent show The X Factor ten years ago, which they later went on to win.
