For the record, Julia Fox is not shedding any tears after confirming that she and Kanye West have called time after two-months on their whirlwind relationship.

Despite photos published showing the Uncut Gems actress, 32, seemingly crying as she walked alone through Los Angeles International Airport amid speculation her romance with the 44-year-old rapper was on the rocks, she insists that was not the case.

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” She wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!

Julia Fox insists that she was not crying over Kanye West split (Julia Fox/Instagram)

“And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday,” she clarified, referring to her good friend and celebrity manager, Chris Huvane, who recently took his own life aged 47.

In a surprise move, the Italy-born beauty went on to tease plans for a tell-all book about her and Kanye’s short-lived romance, writing: “Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)”.

A representative for Julia confirmed the split, telling Fox News Digital: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

At least she can take comfort in all of the free designer gear Kanye – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – lavished on her.

Meanwhile, it appears that Kanye is already over Julia as he spent Valentine’s Day busily trying to woo estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

Kanye West sent estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truck full of red roses for Valentine’s Day with a message written on the side of the vehicle (Kanye West/Instagram)

The All Of The Lights hit-maker shared a photo showing a truck full of roses, with a message written on the side of it, reading: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

The letter K’s replacing the letter C’s were a clear reference to Kim.

What is unclear however, is if the flowers reached the intended recipient as the SKIMS mogul has recently been pictured in New York with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Kanye recently launched a scathing Instagram attack on the Saturday Night Live star, whom he perceives to be his love rival.