Kanye West has declared war on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of scathing social media posts over the weekend.

Days after the rapper, 41, begged God on Instagram to “bring his family back together,” he has turned his attention to his love rival and it seems that anyone else is just collateral damage.

In a since-deleted Instagram post initially shared on Saturday, the All Of The Lights hit-maker – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – posted a handwritten note announcing that Kid Cudi would no longer be appearing on his upcoming Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 28.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda [2] because he’s friends with you know who,” the note read.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha,” Kid Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – clapped back in the comments section of the post.

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Making his message clearer, Ye posted a photo of him and Cudi with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet from 2019, but placed a red X over Davidson’s face.

Accusing Cudi of stabbing him in the back, he wrote in the caption: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER”.

He wasn’t quite done yet though however, sharing a strangely cropped photo of Davidson and Kardashian holding hands, he wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D*** I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Taking encouragement from his fans’ positive comments in response, he shared a screenshot of a few and thanked them for their support.

“THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS S**T UP AND BY THE,” he said.

On a roll, he posted a picture of Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, remarking: “WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH.”

This was soon followed by a post featuring a fan-made movie poster of himself as comic book character Venom and Davidson dressed as a monster as they faced off against one another.

In his final pot-shot (for now), the rapper shared a screenshot of a private message he received from Davidson.

“… As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” Davidson says in the slightly-cropped screenshot. “[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine.” He adds, “I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends.”

It was a big no from West however, who wrote alongside it: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

For anyone wondering if his account had been hacked, that would be a big nope.

Kanye went on to share a photo of himself holding up a yellow notepad that read: “My account is not hacked. 2 13 22.”

Elaborating in the caption: “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”