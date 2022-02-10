Tortured soul Kanye West offered a message up to the universe asking “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian opened up about the struggles of co-parenting in a new interview.

Kim, 41, looked sensational as she posed for the latest cover of Vogue US magazine.

Other images published in the glossy spread included shots of her and West’s children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce last February after six years of marriage to the 44-year-old rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Kanye West pleaded for God to reunite his family in a new online post (Instagram/Kanye West)

He and Kim have been embroiled in a bitter feud after he attacked his ex’s parenting skills for allowing their daughter North to have a TikTok account “against his will”.

He also made a series of claims against the SKIMs mogul, including that she had “kidnapped” their daughter Chicago, accused him of “stealing”, and claimed that she had accused him of putting a “hit” out on her.

She issued a lengthy statement in Instagram calling him out for his “constant attacks” online and pleading for him to keep things “private”.

It would seem that her words have finally hit home, with the rapper – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – sharing a collage of the Vogue pictures along with his plea which included a praying hands emoji.

Given all that has been going on between the two, Kim was quite graceful when drawn in the interview about her approach to co-parenting.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be “Your dad’s the best.” Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through,” she told the fashion bible.

Kim, who has since moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, also opened up about finding the courage to walk away from her marriage.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce,” she told the publication.

“I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you. My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, “Post and ghost,” she added to the publication.

Away from Kim, Kanye has been keeping himself busy by embarking on a new relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 32.

The two met on Net Year’s Eve and have enjoyed a very public courtship ever since, including dates in New York and LA, plus, an unforgettable red carpet debut as a couple in matching double-denim ensembles at Paris Fashion Week.

She recently shot down claims that they have split after deleting all traces of the All Of The Lights hit-maker from her Instagram.

He however partied on Monday with Kim look-alike and influencer, Chaney Jones, 24, at an event in LA for the upcoming release of his new album, Donda 2.