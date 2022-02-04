Kanye West has turned to his fans for help saying he doesn’t know what to do about estranged wife Kim Kardashian allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to use social media against his wishes.

Kardashian, 41, and North, set up a joint TikTok account last November and have since amassed over five million followers.

Sharing a screenshot of North’s latest video on the app, he wrote alongside the post: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

His 10.6m followers were generally quite supportive, with many urging the All Of The Lights hit-maker to speak to his ex.

Kanye West turned to his fans on Instagram for help as he said he didn’t know what to do about estranged wife Kim Kardashian allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on social media (Kanye West/Instagram)

He made his feelings crystal clear on the subject during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

Speaking about the change in communication since he and the SKIMS mogul split, he said : “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don’t have her on TikTok at all — if I’m not there to approve that.”

He also claimed North’s online presence “was done without me knowing”, which he said was “poking the bear, trying to antagonise me and create this ‘crazy’ narrative”.

In addition to North, the former couple also share children Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Elsewhere, his relationship with new girlfriend Julia Fox is clearly serving as a welcome distraction from his divorce woes.

He treated the Uncut Gems actress and some of her lucky friends to pricey Birkin bags to mark her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

A source remarked to Page Six that West and Fox were looking very “couple-y” as they celebrated her special day in New York.