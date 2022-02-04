Julia Fox’s friends are reaping the benefits of her new relationship with Kanye West as he gifted the actress and her pals five Hermès Birkin bags to mark her 32nd birthday.

The Uncut Gems star celebrated her special day with a night out in New York where she was joined by her rapper beau, 44 – who now goes by the name “Ye” – along with several of her friends who documented the celebrations on social media, including them posing with their pricey new swag.

The bags start at around $8,500 (£6,351) each, which is a dip in the pond for billionaire West.

He and Fox have been dating since New Year’s Eve and it’s not the first lavish gesture he has made towards her in that short time frame.

Julia Fox and her pals pose with their pricey new arm candy from Kanye West (Instagram)

Fox previously opened up to Interview magazine about a “Cinderella moment” where he presented her with an entire hotel room full of designer clothes.

The Stronger hit-maker has been guiding Fox’s style ever since, with many noting similarities between her and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe.

Kardashian, who is the mother of West’s four children, filed for divorce from him last February.

Confirming his latest act of generosity to Page Six, an insider close to the couple said: “Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album [Donda 2].

A second source told the publication that the pair arrived together and looked “very couple-y.”

“He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group,” they added.