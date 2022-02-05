Kim Kardashian has hit back at Kanye West after he accused her of allowing their eight-year-old daughter to be on TikTok “against his will”.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Stories, the SKIMS mogul, 41, called her estranged husband out for his “constant attacks” on her and accused him of “trying to control and manipulate” the narrative following their split.

She called for an end to his “negative” behaviour for the sake of their children and asked for any issues to be resolved both “amicably” and “privately”.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian told her 284m followers.

Kim Kardashian shared a lengthy statement on Instagram in response to Kanye West’s latest claim that their daughter is on social media ‘against his wishes' (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, | am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued.

“From the beginning | have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star concluded.

Kanye West’s post that sparked Kim Kardashian’s response (Kanye West/Instagram)

Kim’s response comes after the 44-year-old rapper – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – posted a screenshot from their daughter’s TikTok account to Instagram and asked: “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?”

It’s not the first time that he has voiced his displeasure about the youngster’s online presence.

He has also previously accused his ex of stopping him from seeing their children.

In addition to North, the former couple also share children Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

A further claim that undoubtedly didn’t go down well was that he stopped a second sex tape featuring Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray J from leaking.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February after six years of marriage.

Romantically, both Kim and and Kanye have moved on, with Kim now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, while Kanye is in a relationship with actress Julia Fox, 32.