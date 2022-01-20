Kim Kardashian’s current beau Pete Davidson compares his allure to women as ‘the diamond in the trash’
Pete Davidson has poked fun at himself by joking about his success with women during a recent stand up performance in New York.
Addressing the audience during the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert on Tuesday, the SNL star, 28, said: “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me.
“I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
He compared himself to a “discount DVD bin,” where you can find hidden gems such as “Predator” or “Tropic Thunder,” and argued that the latter movie was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash” — and said that description applies to him as well.
“I’m ‘Tropic Thunder.’ I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”
Davison is currently dating SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian, 41, and with his long list of celebrity exes including the likes of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, it would appear that they agree.
Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, clearly isn’t convinced however.
The rapper released a song last week with fellow musician The Game titled My Life Was Never Eazy, which included the line: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”
The comedian is apparently unphased however, with a source telling Page Six: “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious.
“Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”
