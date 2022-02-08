Julia Fox denies Kanye West split rumours after deleting Instagram photos

Julia Fox has shot down fan speculation that she and Kanye West have split up.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, got people wondering about the status of the relationship after she deleted all traces of the 44-year-old rapper – who now goes by the name “Ye” – from her Instagram and unfollowed several of his fan accounts over the weekend.

You could hardly blame her for deciding to call it quits as her move came as Ye took his feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, to whole new levels.

In addition to voicing his displeasure at the SKIMS mogul allowing their eldest daughter North, eight, to be on TikTok, he also accused Kim of “kidnapping” their youngest daughter Chicago, four, said she had accused him of “stealing” and “being on drugs,” as well as alleging that Kim had accused him of trying to have a “hit” put out on her.

Addressing her actions on Instagram Stories afterwards however, La Fox explained: “Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself.

“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she continued in the clip, which showed her speaking to the camera while topless in a bathroom.

“I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Interesting considering she previously said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast that she doesn’t read comments online.

It’s one of the reasons that she said she felt she was a “good candidate” for the “position” of Ye’s girlfriend.

“And that’s why I feel like I’m a really good candidate for this position, because a lot of people in my shoes would probably be reading the comments and freaking out,” she told her co-host last month.

The app also has the option to disable comments.

Well, whatever, the photos have since been reinstated and it would appear that it’s business as usual.

Alongside a photodump of images from her recent birthday celebrations in New York, she even gives a nod to the haters, writing in the caption: “YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN (SIC)”.

But isn’t that what most people do on Instagram?

Kim filed for divorce from Ye last February after six years of marriage. They have four children together.

Julia and Ye first started dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve.

Since then they have enjoyed a series of dates in New York and LA, not to mention taking Paris Fashion Week by storm when they made their read carpet debut as a couple in matching double-denim ensembles.