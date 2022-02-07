The feud between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has taken a sinister turn with him now claiming his estranged wife accused him of planning a ‘hit’ on her.

Writing all in capital letters, in a series of since deleted posts, the All Of The Lights hit-maker told his 11m followers: “YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER.”

This comes after he accused the SKIMS mogul, 41, in a social media post on Friday of ‘kidnapping’ their four-year-old daughter Chicago and said that he had been accused by his ex of ‘taking drugs’ and ‘stealing’.

Doubling down on those claims, he said that he wanted to “GET THIS STRAIGHT,” adding: “I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.

“NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE (SIC).”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February after six years of marriage. They have four children together.

She has yet to respond to his latest claims, but it’s unlikely to go down well after she called him out for his ‘constant attacks’ in a lengthy statement shared earlier on Friday after he asked the internet for help after alleging that she had allowed their eldest daughter North West, eight, on TikTok ‘against his will’.