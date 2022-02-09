Watch out Julia Fox, it looks like the Uncute Gems actress has competition for the position of Kanye West’s girlfriend after the rapper partied with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones at a listening event for his upcoming album Donda 2.

Who is Chaney Jones?

Chaney Jones turned 24 last August and appears to be an Instagram model and influencer, who as of this time of writing, has amassed 121k followers.

Over on TikTik, her handle @chaneyjonesssss has gained more than 49.3k followers and over 118k likes.

Her short-form video uploads on the app include cooking content, trending challenges, slideshow posts and more.

She’s not just a pretty face however, Chaney is a college graduate.

In September 2020 she uploaded throwback photos of her college graduation and revealed plans to do a second degree.

Chaney announced the opening of her mental health counselling practice in November 2021.

First State Behavioral Health aims to help treat people’s mental health issues in Atlanta, as shared in an online graphic that laid out all of the services that the practice offered.

How does Chaney Jones know Kanye West?

That is unclear. She was first officially linked to Ye (his legal new name) after she attended his Donda 2 listening party at Nobu in Malibu on February 7.

On Instagram however, she uploaded a slew of photos looking extremely Kim-esque, with the caption “his muse” – was this a reference to the All Of The Lights hit-maker?

Does Kanye West have a girlfriend?

As of February 2022, Ye is going through a bitter divorce with Kim Kardashian after the SKIMS mogul filed papers last February following six years of marriage. They share four children together.

He has been dating Julia Fox, 32, since meeting in Miami, Florida, on New Year’s Eve.

They have enjoyed a very public courtship, including dates in New York and Los Angeles, along with an unforgettable red carpet debut as a couple in matching double-denim ensembles at Paris Fashion Week.

She told Interview magazine about a “Cinderella moment” where he presented her with a hotel room full of designer clothes on their second date.

He splashed the cash further when he presented Julia and her friends with five Birkin bags to mark her 32nd birthday.

Julia recently shot down rumours that they had split up after she deleted all traces of Ye from her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, they have an “open relationship” with “no labels”.