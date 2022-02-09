Kanye West raised eyebrows by partying with a Kim Kardashian look-alike while new girlfriend Julia Fox was nowhere to be seen.

The 44-year-old rapper – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – hosted a listening event for upcoming album Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night.

While his estranged wife Kim, 41, was not in attendance, her younger sister Kendall Jenner, 26, was, along with Travis Scott, 30, the father of her sister Kylie Jenner’s two children.

Also on the guestlist was Kim look-alike and Instagram influencer, Chaney Jones, 24, who channeled the SKIMS mogul for the event in an all-black catsuit ensemble.

The group later made their way over to the Sunny Vodka party at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Noticably absent from the evening however was Ye’s latest flame, Julia Fox, 32, who recently shot down rumours that the two had split after she deleted photos of her and the All Of The Lights hit-maker from her Instagram account.

“Kanye very much likes Julia, but it’s a new situation and they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider told Page Six. “They are dating. The relationship doesn’t have a title yet. He only met her five weeks ago. Only time will show if this will stick.”

A second source claimed to the publication that they have an “open relationship,” explaining: “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy… There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

While the source further claimed that Uncut Gems actress Julia is “talking to” a mystery man on the East Coast.

Kanye is currently going through a very bitter divorce with Kim, who filed papers last February. They share four children together.

He and Julia first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and have enjoyed a very public courtship ever since.