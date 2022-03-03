Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated music video for new track Eazy
Kanye West has ramped up his feud with Pete Davidson by literally burying him in the accompanying video to his new track Eazy.
The 44-year-old rapper is portrayed in the stop-motion clay animation video putting a bag over a character who looks distinctively like 28-year-old Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.
He then ties the Saturday Night Live comedian up, kidnaps him and drives him on the back of his motorbike to a remote area where he buries him up to his neck.
The All Of The Lights hit-maker then takes out a packet of rose seeds which he sprinkles around Pete’s head.
After the flowers have bloomed, Ye returns to cut some which he then loads onto a pickup truck, in an apparent reference to the musician recently gifting Kim with a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day.
The clip ends with a caption which reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete (you know who). JK (just kidding) with Skete (Kanye’s online nickname for Pete) then crossed out.
It comes after Kanye denied Kim’s allegation in court that he was causing her “emotional distress” by launching a series of attacks on both her and Pete on social media.
He fired back that Kim couldn’t prove that he had written the posts, this new music video would be a little bit hard to argue similar however.
Meanwhile, a judge yesterday declared Kim officially single amid her bitter ongoing divorce with the man now known as Ye.
