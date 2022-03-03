Kim Kardashian is on a high after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single immediately and settle child custody and money issues later amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

The legal action is called bifurcation, which rapper Kanye, 44, who shares four children with SKIMS mogul Kim ,41, initially tried to oppose.

During a court hearing yesterday in which Kim appeared via video link, Judge Steve Cochran granted her request to have her maiden name restored and denied West’s motion to prevent his ex from transferring assets out of trusts set up during the marriage.

Kanye, who now legally goes by the name Ye, did not appear either in person or via video link.

Prior to the proceedings, he fired his fourth divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, and appointed Samantha Spector in his place.

The judge scheduled August 5 for a status and pretrial hearing to hear arguments from both sides about financial and child custody issues still to be settled.

Kim originally filled for divorce last February following almost seven years of marriage and two months later, Ye filed his response, which agreed on all the major points including child custody.

Neither discussed the split publicly and a prenuptial agreement prevented property fights.

But in recent months the Stronger hit-maker has lashed out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and her boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson, 28.

The musician has aired complaints that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

He also made repeated public pleas to reconcile with Kim, resulting in her filing to be declared officially single in December.

Ye enjoyed a short-lived romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 32, at the beginning of the year and is currently seeing Kim look-alike Chaney Jones, 24.