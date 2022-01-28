Julia Fox appears to be letting the ‘position’ of Kanye West’s girlfriend go to her head after she reportedly had a run-in with socialite Libbie Mugrabi in Paris.

Actress Fox, 31, has been in the French capital with her rapper beau, 44, for Paris Fashion Week, and in-between sporting matching double-denim, was enjoying a bite to eat with some friends when she and New Yorker Mugrabi crossed paths.

“Julia was sitting in the restaurant with a group of people who were all in black, black lipstick, and looked like they had been dressed by the scary section of the Spirit Halloween store,” Mugrabi told Page Six.

“When I asked if she would be photographed in my friend Celia’s designs, Fox seemed insulted and, after I spoke to people at her table, she said, ‘You are being very rude to my friend!’ She also accused me of being inebriated, which I was not.”

Mugrabi claims that the Uncut Gems star told her: “You must be drunk or something?”

Another insider who saw the alleged incident however, shot down Mugrabi’s version of events and insisted Fox was just standing up for her friend.

“Julia was having a private dinner and Libbie and her friends kept coming up to her table. Approaching a table during dinner and asking for a paid engagement is not really appropriate,” the witness said.

“Julia never said, ‘Talk to my stylist.’ That’s just ridiculous. Libbie was being rude to her friend, so Julia stood up for her friend,” they added.

The witness also claimed that Mugrabi was attempting to “gaslight” Fox and her table.

Mugrabi said that their exchange ended with her wishing Fox a “nice evening” and leaving.

She also claimed to have seen West – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – in another room. “Kanye and Julia weren’t even together. And she’s not that beautiful in person,” she told the site.

Fox and Gold Digger hit-maker West began dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve.

The actress recently claimed that she is the “ideal candidate” for the “position” of West’s girlfriend because she doesn’t care what other people say about her.

Mugrabi’s comments should be like water off a duck’s back in that case.