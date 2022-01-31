Australian Prime Minister warns Kanye West to get fully vaccinated if he wants to tour down under
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned rapper Kanye West that if he wants to perform in the country he needs to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 first.
The PM made his remarks following media reports that the Stronger hit-maker, 44, is intending to tour across Australia in March.
Addressing reporters at a news conference on Saturday, Mr Morrison said that the country’s vaccine rules apply to everybody “as people have seen most recently”, referring to the recent saga involving tennis star Novak Djokovic.
Despite being the highest ranked player in the world, Djokovic was unable to compete in this year’s Australian Open after a court ruled in the government’s favour to have his visa cancelled due to him being unvaccinated.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules,” Morrison told media over the weekend. “Follow the rules, you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”
West’s current vaccination status is unknown, with him having said in a social media interview last year that he had received one vaccination dose.
In a 2020 interview with Forbes magazine however, West – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – compared being vaccinated to having “the mark of the beast”
West meanwhile was most recently snapped attending Paris Fashion Week with actress girlfriend, Julia Fox, 31.
In addition to causing a stir by making their red carpet debut as a couple by sporting double-denim, Uncut Gems star Fox ruffled feathers away from the catwalk when she had a restaurant run-in with New York socialite Libbie Mugrabi.
