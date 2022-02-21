Mel C gives cryptic response to question about Spice Girls reforming for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Mel C left fans scratching their heads when she said that they would need to ask Geri Horner if there was any truth behind reports that the Spice Girls may reunite as a quintet for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Spice Up Your Life singer, 48, was performing at a gig on London at the weekend when drawn on the rumour.
“You’re going to need to ask Geri about that one,” she replied.
Adding: “We have not discussed it yet.”
“BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls. The invitation has been made and it’s now in the hands of the girls,” a source told The Sun.
The chart-topping girl group, which comprises of Mel C, Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, last reformed in 2018 as a four-piece minus Beckham, to announce a UK stadium tour the following year.
The last time that they all performed together was at the London 2012 Olympics.
Earlier this year it was reported that the Spice Girls had shelved any futher plans to work together due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is believed however that all five members will be in the same room together this spring when they reunite for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding.
