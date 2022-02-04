Sad news for fans of the Spice Girls, the members of the chart-topping girl group have decided to go their own way again.

Geri Horner, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton (minus, of course Victoria Beckham), were intending to capitalise on the sucess of their 2019 reunion, including further lives shows and talk of an animated movie, but that’s all said to have been scrapped after Covid-19 brought everything to a halt.

“It was going brilliant — but Covid killed the momentum. Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things,” a source told The Sun.

“A few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favour of other projects. Geri is talking about new TV things, Emma has TV and radio work and the two Mel’s are focusing on their own stuff.

“Victoria certainly isn’t going to be the one to bring it back to life — so it has fizzled out. They’re done,” they added.

But at least they have Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to look forward to.

It has been reported that all five Spice Girls are set to be reunited when Victoria’s eldest son marries Nicola Peltz this spring in the US.

The Spice Girls originally formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time with hits including Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and 2 Become 1.

They originally split in December 2000, two years after Geri quit the group in 2018 to launch a solo career.