Zig a zig ah-OMG! All five Spice Girls are set to be in the same room for the first time in yonks after being invited to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding.

Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice, 47, has reportedly invited her former girlband members to watch her eldest child tie the knot with fiancée Nicola Peltz, 27, this spring.

A source told The Sun: “It was a lovely invitation and the girls are all excited to attend.

“It will be the first time they have all been together socially for some time, so they are looking forward to the chance to really catch up.

“While Nicola has opted to wear two Valentino dresses on the big day, they will have their pick of Victoria Beckham dresses if they like,” they added.

It has already been reported that the nuptials are expected to take place in April at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s 27-bed Florida estate.

It is understood that 22-year-old aspiring chef Brooklyn’s younger brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will act as his best men, while Nicola’s brother Brad has unconventionally been given the job of chief bridesmaid.

Brooklyn’s dad David, 46, is expected to make a speech during the ceremony and act as Master of Ceremonies.

While Brooklyn’s parents’ wedding was infamously covered by OK! magazine (complete with his and hers thrones), fashion bible Vogue has reportedly landed exclusive rights to their big day.

The star-studded guest list is believed to include the likes of Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Beckham family friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

Brooklyn’s godfather Elton John, 74, will sadly be unlikely to make the ceremony as he is on tour on the same date.

Security will be understandably tight, with social media posts and phones banned.