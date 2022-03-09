Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in musical Chicago playing Roxie Hart
Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut with a starring role in hit musical Chicago.
The Baywatch actress, 54, will take on the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre from April 12 through June 5.
One of Broadway’s longest-running shows, the musical focuses on the story of 1920s housewife and dancer Roxie Hart who murders her lover and attempts to avoid going to jail by hiring a slick criminal lawyer.
Renee Zellweger infamously portrayed the character in the Oscar-winning 2002 Hollywood movie adaptation which also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah and Lucy Liu.
“From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected,” Anderson said in a statement about her casting. “This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”
“Pam is a very moral person, extremely moral. She cares about animals. She cares about the planet. She cares about people,” producer Barry Weissler added. “The difference between her as Pam and Roxie is Roxie doesn’t care about anyone but herself, and she doesn’t give a damn about the outside world as long as she can be famous. So Pam comes with totally opposite attributes in life, but she fits because of her celebrity, what she’s gone through in life.”
Elsewhere, Anderson recently announced that she is set to open up about her life in a new Netflix documentary.
