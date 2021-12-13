‘Mr Big’ back on his bike as Peloton rush out new ad to resurrect Sex And The City character
Fans still mourning the shock death of Sex And The City’s Mr Big can dry their eyes as he’s alive... sort of.
Peloton has reacted to the character’s demise while using one of their exercise bikes by ‘resurrecting’ Carrie Bradshaw’s husband in a new ad.
After shares initially took a nosedive following the storyline in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, the company has now seized the opportunity to rush out a new ad featuring the character, played by Chris Noth, and his fictional Peloton instructor Allegra (played by real life instructor Jess King), along with an impressive voice over by Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds.
In the clip, the two are now living together and can be seen toasting their relationship, with North saying: “To new beginnings.”
“You look great,” King says.
“I feel great,” Noth replies.
Gesturing towards a Peloton in the distance, he asks King: “Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”
Narrator Ryan Reynolds then rattles off some health info about exercise bikes, hilariously stressing that Big is back and his healthy habits will prolong his life.
“And just like that, the world was reminded that cycling stimulates your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. He’s alive.”
In a statement to Variety, Peloton senior communications lead Denise Kelly explained how the company produced the advert so quickly, revealing it was filmed and released over the weekend.
“Working with Ryan Reynolds and his marketing company, Maximum Effort, we filmed a spot with actor Chris Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King. We filmed the spot in New York City this weekend and the entire project came together in less than 48 hours,” she says.
