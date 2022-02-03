Pregnant Rihanna gives fans another look at her growing baby bump in new picture posted online
Rihanna has given fans another glimpse of her growing baby bump days after she revealed that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.
The Umbrella hit-maker, 33, first confirmed that she was pregnant in photos taken of her and her rapper boyfriend, also 33, walking through New York with her bump out and proudly on display.
Now she has shared another picture of her growing tum with her 120m followers on Instagram.
In the snap, RiRi can be seen lifting up an orange and blue jersey to show what’s underneath. For added effect, she’s also sporting a pair of long orange gloves.
“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the post, as well as sharing the original pregnancy announcement images.
The comments section was soon flooded by her excited fans and celebrity friends sending their best wishes.
Model Gigi Hadid wrote: “Three angels”
“So HAPPY for youuuuu,” chimed in singer Amber Wagner.
While actress Monyetta Shaw also penned: “Congratulations again boo!! I’m soooooo happy for you!!!,” followed by a string of love heart emojis.
After news of her pregnancy broke, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, also spoke of his delight, telling Page Six that he had “jumped for joy”.
“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom,” he added to the publication.
