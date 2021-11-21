Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its eighth celebrity couple.

Musicals Week saw the contestants attempt to razzle dazzle judges Mostsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, guest judge Cynthia Erivo and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, along with the voting public.

There was shock all around as children’s presenter Rhy Stephenson found himself in the dreaded dance off alongside McFly’s Tom Fletcher.

Both couples performed their routines again. Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu performed their Jive to Footloose from Footloose. Then, Tom and his partner Amy Dowden performed their Couples Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Strictly: Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu performed their Jive to Footloose from Footloose again (BBC/Guy Levy)

Cynthia, Motsi and Anton all voted to save Rhys and Nancy so it was goodye to Tom and Amy.

When asked by Strictly host Tess Daley if he had anything to say about his time on the show, he replied: “Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.

“It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”

When asked about his three sons, Tom said: “I hope they are proud. They’ve loved learning to dance. That’s the thing, Amy hasn’t just taught me, she’s taught my kids.”

Strictly: Tess Daley spoke to the couple after they were eliminated (BBC/Guy Levy)

For her part, Amy said of working with Tom: “I really wasn’t ready for this. I’ve loved every single second from the bottom of my heart.

“Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?! Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with opened arms and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time.

“These memories are going to live with me for the rest of my life, and I’m telling you this now, the Fletchers are not getting rid of Amy.”

Tom responded: “Amy you’ve made it so amazing, so much fun. I thought I’d enjoy it but I didn’t think I’d enjoy it this much. This was the week I wanted to get to so I’m so glad that I got here. I’m so proud of the journey. So, thank you so much Amy.”

The remaining contestants will return to the dancefloor next week on Saturday November 27 at 6:55pm with the results show on Sunday November 28 at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iplayer.