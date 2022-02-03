David Beckham has claimed that wife Victoria has eaten the same meal every day for the past 25 years.

The ex England football team captain, 46, describes himself as a huge food fan and says that one of his best memories was the one occasion that his fashion designer wife, 47, made an exception and shared his food with him.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” the dad-of-four explained on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

“Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She’ll very rarely deviate away from there.”

David and Victoria first started dating in 1997 before getting married in 1999, so that’s a pretty long time to only stick to the same dish.

“The only time she’s shared something that’s been on my plate is when she was pregnant with [daughter] Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” he lamented.

Hopefully Victoria will make another exception in coming weeks at their eldest child Brooklyn’s wedding.

Brooklyn, 22, and fiancée Nicola Peltz, 27, will reportedly tie the knot at her billionaire father Nelson’s 27-bed Florida estate in spring.

It is believed that aspiring chef Brooklyn’s younger brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will act as his best men, while Nicola’s brother Brad has unconventionally been given the job of chief bridesmaid.

Meanwhile, David is expected to make a speech during the ceremony and act as Master of Ceremonies.

There have also been whispers that Victoria’s former bandmates, the Spice Girls, will be reunited for the big day.