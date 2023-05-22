Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell among best-dressed stars at Cannes

A host of fashionable A-listers have been walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Attending high-profile premieres, stars have been posing in custom and designer looks, with some showing off several different outfits.

From supermodels to Hollywood royalty, this is what the best-dressed celebrities have been wearing at Cannes…

Gigi Hadid

At the Firebrand premiere, American model and Next In Fashion host Gigi Hadid wore a strapless, coffee coloured gown – a vintage piece designed by Zac Posen, who closed his eponymous label in 2019.

With her blonde hair styled in voluminous waves, the 28-year-old accessorised with jewellery by Messika, the French brand with whom she works.

Naomi Campbell

Also attending the Firebrand premiere, Naomi Campbell chose a white halterneck gown by Chanel.

The Grecian-style dress, which the supermodel teamed with a black clutch bag and black and white heels, featured a sparkly collar and insert at the back.

A day earlier, the 53-year-old wowed in a red gown by Valentino at the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere.

The flowing dress featured cut-out detailing on the bodice and a flowing pink cape with feather embellishment.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman, who stars in May December, appeared at the film’s premiere in a bespoke recreation of a 1949 gown by Dior.

Speaking at a press conference, the Oscar-winning actor commented on the double standards actors face at Cannes.

“Even here, the different ways we, as women, are expected to behave at this festival even compared to men… How we’re supposed to look, how we’re supposed to carry ourselves,” Portman said.

Much has been previously said of the so-called dress code around high heels at Cannes, especially after a number of women were turned away from a screening back in 2015, for wearing flats. The rule has now been scrapped, though women are reportedly ‘encouraged’ to wear heels.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett donned a black and white gown for the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere.

The long-sleeved velvet column dress was embellished with white silk panels gathered at the hips and an oversized bow at the back.

Irina Shayk

Russian model Irina Shayk wore a black leather two-piece to the Firebrand premier.

Tapping into the Noughties fashion trend, the set comprised of a tiny crossover crop top and low-cut maxi skirt.

Jennifer Lawrence

Appearing at a photocall for documentary Bread And Roses, Jennifer Lawrence – who is a producer on the film – chose an off-white Dior dress.

The loose-fitting knitted maxi dress with strappy detailing at the back is from the French fashion house’s spring haute couture collection.

Alicia Vikander

Posing next to husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander wore a dress by Louis Vuitton to the premiere of Firebrand, in which she stars alongside Jude Law.

The Swedish actor, who has been a Vuitton brand ambassador since 2015, chose a peach-coloured gown with silver beaded detailing.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh donned a glamorous emerald green Balenciaga look for the Firebrand premiere.

The Oscar winner’s strapless ruched column gown came with a voluminous wrap and black opera gloves.