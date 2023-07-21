Sunak vows to ‘double down’ on existing policies after two by-election defeats

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “double down” on his existing policies to win over voters after suffering two by-election defeats in what were safe Conservative seats.

Labour won in Selby and Ainsty and the Liberal Democrats in Somerton and Frome, both overturning majorities of about 20,000 in what polling experts said spelled “deep electoral trouble” for the Tories.

But the Prime Minister used a slender victory in Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to argue that the next general election is not a “done deal”.

The Tory leader was spared becoming the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections on the same day by holding on to the west London seat.

Labour blamed the Ulez charge on high-pollution vehicles being expanded in the capital by its own mayor Sadiq Khan for losing out by 495 votes.

New Tory MP Steve Tuckwell’s majority is hugely down on the one secured by the former prime minister in 2019.

In Selby and Ainsty, 25-year-old Keir Mather will become the youngest MP in the Commons – the “Baby of the House” – after overturning a 20,137 majority.

He secured a 4,161 majority in the North Yorkshire seat and Labour said it was the biggest majority the party had ever overturned in a by-election.

The swing from Conservatives to Labour of 23.7 percentage points is the second largest swing managed by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

Mr Sunak celebrated the one piece of good news after a bad night by visiting the Rumbling Tum Cafe in Ruislip with Mr Tuckwell.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “By-elections, mid-terms for an incumbent Government are always difficult. They rarely win them.

“The message I take away is that we’ve got to double down, stick to our plan and deliver for people. That’s what I heard when I was out on the doorsteps and that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’re going to work incredibly hard to deliver on our five priorities and earn people’s trust for the next election.”

He argued holding on to the seat showed there was hope for the Tories at the general election expected next year.

Mr Sunak said: “Westminster’s been acting like the next election is a done deal. The Labour Party has been acting like it’s a done deal, the people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it’s not.

“No one expected us to win here. But Steve‘s victory demonstrates that when confronted with the actual reality of the Labour Party, when there’s an actual choice on a matter of substance at stake people vote Conservative.”