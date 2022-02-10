The cause of US comedian Bob Saget’s tragic death has now been revealed.

The Full House and How I Met Your Mother star was discovered unresponsive by staff in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, aged 65.

A statement from his family confirmed he had died as the result of a head trauma.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” they said.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement continued. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” it concluded.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

The night before he had performed a two-hour comedy set in the town of Ponte Vedra Beach as part of his US stand up tour.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget reflected about the gig in his final social media post.

His Full House on-screen daughters Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, were among mourners at his funeral, with Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock and Seth Green also in attendance.

The pallbearers were John Stamos, John Mayer, Norman Lear, Dave Coulier, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Ted Sarandos and Steve Hale.

Saget is survived by his second wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.