Adele criticises BRIT Awards going gender neutral as she is named Artist of the Year

Despite celebrating her second win of the evening, Adele had one small quibble when she collected her nod for Best Artist of the Year the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Taking to the stage, the Easy on Me hit-maker, 33, said: “This is amazing, I really wasn’t expecting this one at all. I love being an artist, I really do, and I genuinely can’t believe it’s my job.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman,” she added.

In a move that divided opinion, organisers decided to scrap the traditional best male and female categories this year, opting instead to go gender neutral.

This stream-lining meant that Artist of the Year replaced the old Male Solo Artist of the Year and Female Solo Artist of the Year awards.

The same went for International Artist of The Year, which this year was claimed by Billie Eilish.

Away from her nominations, Adele sparked engagement talk as she sported a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

The songstress is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Last week she shot down reports that their relationship was on the rocks which allegedly contributed to her postponing her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

