Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day as he strives to win her back
Kanye West decided actions speak louder than words as he went all-out on Valentine’s Day in a bit to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian following days of pining for her online.
The rapper, 44, who now legally goes by the name “Ye”, sent the SKIMS mogul, 41 a truck full of roses with a message written on the side of it, reading: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”
The letter K’s replacing the letter C’s were a clear reference to Kim.
What is unclear however, is if the flowers reached the intended recipient as the SKIMS mogul has recently been pictured in New York with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.
Kanye recently launched a scathing Instagram attack on the Saturday Night Live star, whom he perceives to be his love rival.
He has also used the social media platform to voice his desire to get back with Kim, including one post where he begged God to “bring his family back together”.
Meanwhile, he hasn’t even acknowledged his breakup with recent flame, Julia Fox.
The Uncut Gems actress, 32, confirmed yesterday that she and the All Of The Lights hit-maker have called time on their whirlwind romance after just two-months.
Insisting that she wasn’t crying about the break-up, Julia instead teased plans to release a tell-all book.
