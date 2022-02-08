Pete Davidson has confirmed that he’s officially off of the market after referring to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time in public.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and the SKIMS mogul, 41, have been snapped together several times since October, but had never addressed the status of their relationship – until now.

During an interview with People (The TV Show!), he reflected on how his life had changed since a spotlight had been shone on his and the former Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s relationship: “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, in a clear nod to Kim.

Pete also said that public interest in him has had almost “zero” impact on his daily life, explaining “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Kim is currently embroiled in a bitter feud with estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, with whom she shares four children and filed for divorce from last February.

In addition to voicing his displeasure at Kim allowing their eldest daughter North, eight, to be on TikTok, Kanye – who now legally goes by the name “Ye” – also accused her of “kidnapping” their youngest daughter Chicago, four, said she had accused him of “stealing” and “being on drugs,” as well as alleging that Kim had accused him of trying to have a “hit” put out on her.

It sounds like she will have something to look forward to next week at least.

When asked about his plans for Valentine’s Day, the comedian said: “I don’t think I’ve ever have a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.”

Adding: “It’s a big day, it’s another Super Bowl. A Super Bowl for the ladies.”