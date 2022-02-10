Julia Fox may need to have a heart-to-heart with flame Kanye West about the depth of his feelings for estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper, who now goes by the name “Ye”, shared a post on social media yesterday in which he begged God to “bring his family back together”.

Hours earlier however, Uncut Gems actress Julia, 32, had insisted he only had “residual feelings” for Kim as she continued to maintain that she and Ye are very much together.

Speaking to Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human. I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

Kanye West pleaded for God to reunite his family in a recent online post (Instagram/Kanye West)

The Italy-born beauty and Ye have enjoyed a whirlwind relationship since they began dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve.

Desribing their romance as “organic” and “natural,” she admitted that they have never formally dicussed their romantic status.

“I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” she told the podcast.

“Time will tell, you’ll just see,” she added. “Obviously, it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around.”

Julia was further asked if she thought Ye had been “love bombing” her in the earlier stages of their relationship, in terms of overwhelming her with romantic gestures.

After all, he did present her with an entire hotel room full of designer clothes on their second date.

Then there was the matter of her recent 32nd birthday where he gifted her and her friends with five pricey Birkin bags.

Julia was adamant that this was not the case :because he doesn’t have like, a shady ulterior motive.”

She continued: “Which I think is super crucial in the love bombing element because you know in a typical narcissistic relationship in that way, it’s like you get love bombed then you get isolated. It’s like no, actually my friends are now with me 24/7.

“He’s not trying to like, have me to keep from, like lock me away, no. He wants me to be the best version of myself. Like that is always the conversation, always. Like how am I gonna … live up to my full potential? Which I think is amazing.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, she went on to call comparisons to Kim “unfortunate,” insisting that their only similarities have been fashionable ones.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously. But I thought it was cool that she had worn it.” Julia explained.

“It is unfortunate because women are always being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior and I don’t want to ever like step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

No mention was made however of Kim look-alike Chaney Jones, who Ye partied with at an LA listening party for his new album Donda 2 while Julia was miles away in New York...